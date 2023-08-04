PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations on Sunday, Anandpur Sahib on the list

New Delhi, August 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch a special project to redevelop 508 select railway stations from across India, Anandpur Sahib station being one of them.
The PM will lay the foundation stone on Sunday to declare the project open. The project is part of PM’s vision to improve public transport and will cost over Rs 24,470 crore.
"Master Plans are being prepared for the redevelopment of these stations as city centres with integration of both sides of the city. This approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station,” a PMO release said.
These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs -- 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 15 in Haryana, and some in Himachal Pradesh.
"The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture," an official statement said.
