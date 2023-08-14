PM Narendra Modi to lead Independence Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the Red Fort on August 15. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation, the Ministry of Defence said.

Patriotic tunes: The Sikh Light Infantry military band at a full dress rehearsal for the I-Day celebrations in Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will conduct Modi to the saluting base after which the PM will inspect a Guard of Honour of the combined Inter-Services and the Delhi Police.

A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate Independence Day this year. Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as part of the government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

These guests include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages, 250 from farmer producer organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including New Parliament Building, 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

As many as 75 couples from each state/UT, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations at New Delhi. These include National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. As part of the celebrations, an online selfie contest will be conducted by Ministry of Defence on MyGov portal from August 15-20.

