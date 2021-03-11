PM Modi to meet new Australian PM Anthony Albanese on sidelines of Quad summit

To further discuss Japan’s $39 billion infrastructure financing proposal

PM Modi to meet new Australian PM Anthony Albanese on sidelines of Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi- File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo. PM Modi will be among the few world leaders to interact with the new Australian PM within days of the general elections in that country.

“The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time. I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” PM Modi mentions in pre-departure statement shared on Twitter.

The next Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke in favour of further deepening ties with India as well as strengthening the Quad’s initiatives in Asia Pacific.

In a pre-departure statement before his Japan visit from May 23 to 24, PM Modi also mentioned that he will have bilaterals with US President Joe Biden and PM of Japan Fumio Kishida.

In March this year, PM Modi had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit during which Tokyo assured financingworth $ 39 billion over the next five years. “During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries,’’ he said in this context.

During the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi said the four leaders will review the progress of Quad initiative as well as exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

“I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations with the US. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues,’’ said the pre-departure statement.

#anthony albanese #narendra modi

