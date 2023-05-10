PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the US on June 22 to meet President Joe Biden, the White House announced on Wednesday. The visit will also include a State Dinner to be hosted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” said a White House statement which expected the interaction to strengthen the commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.

It would also aim to elevate the strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” added the statement.

The two leaders had last met in November but seem to make up for the lack of frequent in-person meetings over the last six months with a hectic round of engagements which will begin with the G7 summit next week in Tokyo. The two leaders will then travel to Papua New Guinea for respective country summits with 18 Pacific Island leaders. It is not clear whether the paths of the two leaders will cross in the capital Port Moresby but they will definitely meet in Sydney for the Quad Summit on May 24 along with the Japanese and Australian Prime Ministers.

After the June visit to the US, Biden is expected to arrive in India on September 9 and 10 to attend the G20 summit.

