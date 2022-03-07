Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

New Delhi, March 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said.
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.
This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.
The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out on Sunday at Islamabad-based Western envoys who last week urged Pakistan to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, asking them if they thought Pakistan was their "slave". Read full story
India’s efforts to evacuate all citizens from Ukraine entered a crucial stage on the eleventh day of Operation Ganga with the focus solely on the estimated 600-800 students trapped in the city of Sumy. Read full story
As Russian forces increased their shelling of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions. Read full story
Students from India and several other nations have experienced “disturbing” racism while attempting to flee war-hit Ukraine, the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has said. Read full story
Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed. Read full story
