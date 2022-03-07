Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

PTI

New Delhi, March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said.

Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.