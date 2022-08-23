PM Modi to virtually address States' Labour Ministers Meet; push for Vision-2047

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the inaugural address virtually at the two-day States' Labour Ministers Meet, beginning August 25, in Tirupati. The Union Labour and Employment Ministry will helm the meet, which will discuss the four point-agenda, including the way forward to a Vision-2047, besides on themes germane to workers.

The conference is aimed to evolve a national vision for welfare of workers and administrative-cum-legislative steps thereto, during the next 25 years.

Modi has given a call for the country to touch glorious heights during the country's home stretch to the centenary of Independence in 2047. Modi is tipped to give broad contours for the proposed vision during his address. Sources said the vision prepared would, in all probability, be as markers and guidelines.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav has held several rounds of in-house meeting in the Ministry and with various stake-holders regarding issues relating to workers, especially after 75th year Independence Day.

The move to involve the States to work up a grand vision regarding workers is because Labour is in Concurrent List of Constitution. For an effective planning and implementation of policy, the Centre and the states have to work together for a synergy.

"The Centre is in a better position to discuss with the states on issues relating to labour," Yadav said. The Centre is also in touch with the states to expedite formulation of their laws under the four Labour Codes. Majority of the states have framed their laws. The Centre, sources said, will notify its rules after the states so that there was as much harmony as possible in their implementation.

The implementation of the Labour Codes with be a catchet for the Modi government, signalling its dynamism and stream-lining of labour laws to match up with international standard.