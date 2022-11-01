PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon

Ahmedabad, November 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Morbi in Gujarat where 134 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river.
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.
The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.
The PM will also visit Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district to launch various development projects, government officials said, adding that he would also address people at the venue.
