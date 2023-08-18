PM Modi to visit South Africa, Greece next week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, as per an official announcement on Friday.

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity, said an official statement.

Following his visit to South Africa, the PM will pay an official visit to Greece on August 25. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in four decades.

In Greece, Modi will discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. The PM will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.

