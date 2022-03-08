PM Modi to Vladimir Putin: Hold direct talks; pushes for quick evacuation

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with whom he spoke earlier in the day. The PM’s common talking point with both Presidents was the safety and security of Indian students still stuck in Ukraine. He emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation.

However, till the reports last came in, Indian students were unable to move out of Sumy due to a dispute between Kyiv and Moscow over the route to be taken.

Some African students had left Sumy. Though they were stopped at several checkpoints, they were allowed to go to a safe stopover location.

Even as the third round of talks between a Ukrainian delegation and Russia ended, Russian President assured PM Modi of all possible cooperation in evacuating Indian students, sources said. Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations, they added.

The PM’s conversation with both leaders comes at a time when Russia has offered a ceasefire in Ukrainian cities to enable safe evacuation of civilians, including 600 Indian students and an equal number of Africans trapped in Sumy. During the conversation, which is the third between Modi and Putin since Russia began the war on February 24, the PM also appreciated the Russian military’s announcement earlier in the day to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol.

During his talk with Zelenskyy, the PM thanked the Ukrainian authorities for facilitating the evacuation of over 20,000 Indians, but expressed concern over the security of the remaining.

“He reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties,” said an official statement.

