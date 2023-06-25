 PM Modi tours Egypt’s iconic Pyramids built by ancient Pharaohs : The Tribune India

PM Modi tours Egypt’s iconic Pyramids built by ancient Pharaohs

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly accompanied Modi during the visit

PM Modi tours Egypt’s iconic Pyramids built by ancient Pharaohs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Cairo, June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an unscheduled trip to the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World built more than 4,000 years ago and among the most recognisable tourist icons in the world like the Taj Mahal or the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The largest of the three Pyramids -- built on a rocky outcrop just outside Cairo -- is the Great Pyramid, soaring to a height of 146.5 metres or 481 feet. It was built by Pharaoh Khufu, the ruler of Egypt at the time. Qutub Minar in New Delhi,built in the early 13th century is 72.5 metres (238 feet) high.

All three pyramids were built between 2600 BC and 2500 BC during the rule of the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. Ancient Egyptian history is divided into three main periods, Old Kingdom (about 2700 to 2200 BC), Middle Kingdom (2050 to 1800 BC) and the New Kingdom (1550 to 1100 BC).

Ancient Egyptian kingdoms were ruled by omnipotent Phraoahs or kings who were seen as semi-divine figures, and throughout history indulged in magnificent building projects, including temples, mostly in a bid to immortalise their rule and legacy.

Khufu's predecessors also built smaller Pyramids but they were imperfect structures, which are now in ruins. The Great Pyramid of Khufu is notable for its symmetry, size and engineering perfection.

The Pyramids were used by the Pharaohs as their tombs, in which they would be buried along untold riches of gold jewellery and finery in the belief that they would need them in afterlife.

The Great Pyramid stood as the tallest structure in the world for more than 4,000 years before modern buildings came up.

The other two pyramids are those of Pharoah Khafre standing 136.4 metres or 448 feet, and that of Pharoah Menkaure, rising 65 metres (213 feet).

Despite their age, the pyramids, made of massive stone blocks weighing roughly 3 tonnes each, are the only Ancient wonder that have remained largely intact.

Located in the Giza Necropolis, or burial grounds, just outside the city of Cairo, the Pyramids mark a glorious time in human civilisation.

The ancient ruins of the Memphis area, including the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, a half-human-half-lion figure, were collectively designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979.

The Great Pyramid was built by quarrying an estimated 2.3 million large blocks, weighing 6 million tonnes in total.

Millions of tourists from around the world visit the Pyramids every year.

Modi visited the pyramids on the second day of his two-day state visit to Egypt, following a successful state visit to the US.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly accompanied Modi during the visit.

"I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the visit.  

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

3
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

4
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

5
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

6
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

9
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

10
Haryana

RWA not must to regularise colonies: Haryana CM

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Protesting wrestlers rule out hitting roads again, say fight against WFI chief will be just a legal battle now

Protesting wrestlers rule out hitting roads again, say will fight against WFI chief in the court now

A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi...

Oppn can’t defeat PM politically, using west-based toolkits for organised campaigns: Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Bombed six Muslim nations’: Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

Oppn can’t defeat PM politically, using west-based toolkits ...

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt's highest honour 'Order of the Nile' conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Punjab Police bust extortion module exploiting name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 1 held

Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff