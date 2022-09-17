PM Modi true follower of Ambedkar, says Kovind

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a true follower of BR Ambedkar and was working towards turning the social reformer's vision into a reality.

He was speaking at an event here.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who was also present at the event, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years had executed the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar.