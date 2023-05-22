PM Modi underlines importance of free and open Indo-Pacific

PTI

Port Moresby, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific island nations and said the Quad is working in this direction.

In an address at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Modi also emphasised the need for multilateralism and respecting the sovereignty and integrity of all countries.

The summit took place at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the region.

"Like you, we believe in multilateralism; support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries," Modi said.

He said the Quad -- comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States -- is working towards it.

"We are ready to share our abilities and experiences with you without any hesitation -- be it digital technology or space technology, be it health security or food security, be it climate change or environmental protection. We are with you all the way," he said.

Modi also asserted that the voice of the global south should be a priority for the UN Security Council.

"For this, reform of international institutions should be our shared priority," he said.

The summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi along with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea.

