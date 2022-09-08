Country gets new energy, inspiration today: PM Modi after unveiling Netaji statue and inaugurating Kartavya Path

New Delhi, September 8
Country has got new energy and inspiration today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling Netaji statue and inaugurating Kartavya Path on Thursday.
PM Modi unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
The statue is part of the Centre’s Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings.
The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.
The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.
Modi also inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path—a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
Rajpath was for British Raj to whom Indians were slaves, now its architecture as well as spirit have changed: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi thanks workers involved in development of Kartavya Path, says they not only built it but also showed others way of 'kartavya' (duty).
Changes not limited to symbols but now part of policies, says PM Narendra Modi citing several decisions, including repeal of outdated laws.
We took many decisions in last 8 years which have imprints of Netaji's ideals and dreams: PM Narendra Modi.
Netaji's statue at India Gate will now inspire and guide us: PM Narendra Modi.
If India had followed path shown by Subhas Chandra Bose, then country would have reached a new high; sadly he was forgotten: PM Narendra Modi.
Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Kartavya Path.
Country gets new energy, inspiration today: PM Narendra Modi after unveiling Netaji statue and inaugurating Kartavya Path.
Not a trace of slavery should be allowed to remain: Puri.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut present at the inaugural function.
First leg of Central Vista Redevelopment Project being inaugurated today, says Hardeep S Puri.
PM interacting with the members of the team that carved out the 28 feet tall Netaji statue from a single block of granite that weighed 300 MT. Earlier, he unveiled the Netaji statue in the India Gate with the help of remote control.
