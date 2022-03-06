PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue, launches Metro rail project in Pune

PTI

Pune, March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-foot tall.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol greeted Modi on his arrival at the municipal corporation headquarters here and offered him a specially crafted headgear.

The PM also paid floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at the civic headquarters.

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, state cabinet minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil welcomed Modi after he landed at the Lohegaon International Airport here.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro rail project.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a Metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune Metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.