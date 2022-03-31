Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha members to inspire coming generations

New Delhi, March 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha to share their experiences gained in the House with people across the country and inspire coming generations.
Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the Prime Minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.
"When experienced people go, the responsibility of those remaining increases and they have to take the House forward...," Modi said.
"In the 75th year of India's independence, our great men have given us a lot, and now it our responsibility to make our contribution to the nation," the prime minister added.
"I urge the retiring members to inspire our coming generations," he said.
Of the 72, 65 retiring members represent 19 states while seven are nominated members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM summons NSC meeting ahead of trust vote
NSC meeting is chaired by PM and attended by services chiefs...
Pakistan Parliament to meet on Thursday to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan
PM Khan to address nation ahead of vote to oust him: Informa...
Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...
Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1
Two or three bills in session likely for enactment
Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...