PM Modi visits Morbi, calls for indepth probe; Supreme Court to hear PIL on November 14

New Delhi, November 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse that claimed over 130 lives and directed a detailed probe into all aspects of the tragedy even as the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking judicial inquiry into the mishap.

PM Narendra Modi with one of the injured victims at the Civil Hospital in Morbi, Gujarat, on Tuesday. PTI

135 killed 170 rescued Contractors weren’t qualified, court told The contractors who carried out repairs of the bridge were not qualified for the job, the prosecution told a court in Morbi on Tuesday

“A detailed, extensive inquiry to identify all aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy is the need of the hour,” the PM said, chairing a high-level meeting of the Gujarat Government and officials in Morbi, where he conducted an aerial survey of the mishap site before meeting survivors and a few families of victims later.

The Supreme Court has listed the PIL demanding constitution of a judicial commission to go into the disaster for November 14.

The PMO said Modi had asked the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they received all possible help. Among those present at the meeting were Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, state minister Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary, DGP, local Collector, MLAs and MPs.

Upon reaching Morbi, the PM visited the site of the bridge mishap. He went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. The PM also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude. Ahead of the visit, the Opposition slammed the BJP for “event management over bodies” with both Congress and AAP posting Twitter images of the Morbi Civil Hospital being “redone” for the PM’s visit.

Posting images of new water coolers and glazed tiles being installed at the hospital, parts of which were painted afresh, the Congress said, “Morbi’s Civil Hospital is ready to welcome ‘Shahenshah’. This is the model of Gujarat. On one side there is an outcry of death, on the other the event of ‘Raja ji’ is being created. Sensations are dead (sic).” Images of the hospital touch-up went viral.

Back in Delhi, the SC said it would list for November 14 the PIL seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the bridge collapse. Taking up the PIL mentioned by lawyer Vishal Tewari for urgent hearing, a Bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “You are very quick. What are your prayers?”

Tewari said he was seeking a judicial inquiry by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge. The PIL stated that the disaster depicted the negligence and utter failure of government authorities.

AAP’s posers to Gujarat Govt

Why bridge’s repair work given to a watchmaker company?

Why tender not floated to select most-suitable firm for the job?

Why bridge opened in 5 months against deadline of 8 months?

Why FIR only against the repair firm’s staff, not its owners?

