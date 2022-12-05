PM Modi walks to brother’s house after casting vote

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at a polling booth in Nishan Public School, Ahmedabad, and later walked to the house of elder brother Soma Modi, located close to the school premises.

Modi shared a tweet showing his inked finger and congratulated the voters and the Election Commission for celebrating the festival of democracy.

"Voters in Gujarat, Himachal and Delhi have celebrated the festival of democracy with great fervour. I congratulate them all. I also congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the elections so successfully and powering our prestige across the world," the PM said to reporters in Ahmedabad.

He also said the voters of Gujarat were wise.

'They heed everyone but act as per their own judgment,' the PM said.

The PM tweeted this morning urging "all the voters in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young and women, to vote in large numbers."

Importantly, the PM is stealing time from his packed official schedules to meet with family while in Gujarat.

He met his mother Heera Ben on Sunday and elder brother Soma Modi on Monday.

It is rare to see the PM in his family's company though he occasionally spends time with mother Heera Ben who turned 100 in June this year.

