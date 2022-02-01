PM Modi warns against 'politics of revenge'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

In a scathing attack against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the BJP’s main rival in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections of indulging in “badle ki rajneeti” (politics of revenge) and practising “nakli samajwad” (fake socialists).

Addressing a virtual rally for 21 constituencies in western UP, the PM said that five years ago (when the SP was in power), “musclemen and ‘dangai’ (rioters) used to be the law unto themselves in the state”, alleging that when the state was burning because of riots (Muzaffarnagar 2013), “those in power were celebrating”.

“Five years ago, rioters, musclemen used to be law unto themselves in UP,” he said, pitching for “development-oriented governance of Adityanath in contrast to “fake socialism” of the previous government.

“Abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders five years ago. Traders were looted and daughters could not step out of their homes,” he said addressing the rally for five districts — Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. —

#AkhileshYadav #BJP #NarendraModi #samajwadiparty