PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionare businessman.

“Modi himself won’t allow discussion, and everyone knows the reasons. I am raising this issue for over two years now. Discussion should be allowed so that ‘Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jaye’.”

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the media after attending a national convention of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ organised by Civil Society Organisations at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

Rahul further said there was a corruption of lakhs of crores (in various Adani group companies) and how Adani captured the infrastructure in the country should be discussed in the Parliament.

“People should know what forces are working behind the Adani,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

The party has also demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament while seeking a discussion on the issue.

