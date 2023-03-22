PM Modi wishes people on start of traditional New Year

New Delhi, March 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of various festivals that mark the beginning of the traditional New Year and wished people happiness and prosperity.
In tweets, Modi also wished people on the start of Navratri.
With the day marking the start of the ancient 'Vikram Samvat', a traditional Hindi new year, the prime minister hoped that the country would reach new heights of progress.
He extended Cheti Chand greetings to the Sindhi community and wished people on Sajibu Cheiraoba, which is specially celebrated in Manipur.
Modi also greeted people on the occasions of Gudi Padwa and Navreh.
