PM Modi writes to Dehradun pupil who sent him card

New Delhi, March 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote to Dehradun student Anurag Ramola, impressed by his understanding of national challenges at a young age. “Contribution of the younger generation will be crucial in nation building,” said the PM.
The PM replied to Ramola, class XI student, who earlier sent a card to the PM expressing concerns about national challenges. —
