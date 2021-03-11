PM Modi's 8 years of ‘misgovernance’ is case study on how to ruin economies: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 2
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his eight years of ‘misgovernance’ is a case study on how to ruin economy.
He tweeted: “PM Modi's 8 years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.”
Power Crisis— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022
Jobs Crisis
Farmer Crisis
Inflation Crisis
The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of power crisis, unemployment, farmers' issues and inflation.
Terming the power crisis ‘artificial’, Congress's spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said: “We demand that this artificial power crisis, which is created due to mismanagement of coal, be immediately resolved and people be provided relief by providing 24x7 power supply this summer.”
The party is likely to focus on the economic issues in the upcoming brain-storming session in Udaipur. The party has formed various committees which are meeting to put forth the agenda for the session.
Primary focus of the party is the economy and farmers' issues. The party thinks that inflation is hitting the people hard. The rising prices of fuel and edible oils have disrupted the household budget and people are suffering because of the rise in the price of flour to daily use items.
The party has been protesting over the issue of inflation all over the country.
IANS
