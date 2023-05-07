 PM Modi’s final salvo: 'Congress thinks Karanataka has seceded from India, will be punished on May 10' : The Tribune India

PM Modi's final salvo: 'Congress thinks Karanataka has seceded from India, will be punished on May 10'

Concludes high voltage Karnataka campaign with a rally in Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu; made 12 visits to the state this year

PM Modi’s final salvo: 'Congress thinks Karanataka has seceded from India, will be punished on May 10'

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress for what he described as the opposition party’s “open advocacy of Karnataka’s secession from India”, and said the electorate would give a befitting reply on May 10.

A visibly anguished Modi, addressing his last election rally in Karnataka ahead of high stakes May 10 polls, blasted the Congress for a tweet posted from its official handle.

“CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” read the tweet sparking a massive row ahead of D-Day in Karnataka.

The prime minister asked the voters if they could condone such secessionist thoughts.“The Congress Party’s royal family said in Karnataka yesterday that they wish to safeguard the sovereignty of the state. Do you know what this means? When a country attains independence, it is called a sovereign nation. Congress’ statement implies that it considers that Karnataka has seceded from India. The Congress is openly advocating Karnataka’s secession from India. Will you or will you not punish the Congress for this...This is an insult to thepatriotism of crores of Kannadigas who consider Karnataka the daughter of Mother India,” PM said urging voters to turn out in large numbers on May 10 and make “Karnataka the number one state by voting for BJP”.

Sonia Gandhi had addressedher maiden rally in the state yesterday, with the PM today terming her appearance as a reflection of “Congress anxiety”.

Capping his campaign in JDS stronghold and Vokkaliga dominated Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu, where the BJP has been weak, an emotional PM said he was flagging Congress’ latest remarks with a “heavy heart filled with pain.”

“I want all citizens and all Kannadigas to carefully heed my words,” the PM said, alleging that when Congress comes to power, “criminals and terrorists feel emboldened.”

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister also mentioned the latter’s recent comments made inthe UK.

“When it comes to hurting India’s interests, the Congress party’s royal family takes the lead. The royal family openly instigates foreign powers to influence politics in India.They secretly meet diplomats who dislike India. They indulge in acts which repeatedly undermine Indian sovereignty and feel no shame doing so.In Karnataka elections, they have gone one step further crossing all limits of propriety...” the PM said referring to “protection of Karnataka’s sovereignty remarks” without naming Sonia Gandhi.

PM’s high octane speech on the last day in Karnataka ahead of polls matches BJP’s high ambitions of touching 150 seats in an assembly of 224 and setting the pace for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

To that end the PM today said “Congress was desperate to wrest power in Karnataka to gain political oxygen”, and appealed to people to punish it.

“Congress history has been one of divide and rule. It pits brothers against brothers, states against states, practises caste and communal politics...and whenever it does so, Indians united to defeat the Congress,” declared the PM making emotional and personal appeals for Kannadiga support on May 10 and noting that the BJP alone could make and sustain Karnataka as India’s “number one state.”

Importantly, the PM has visited Karnataka over 12 times this year.

What PM said

“The royal family of Congress yesterday said in Karnataka that they want to safeguard the sovereignty of Karnataka.Do you understand what this means?For years they sat in the Indian Parliament, took the oath of the Indian Constitution and this is what they say?When a nation attains independence it is called a sovereign nation.What Congress is saying implies that the Congress considers Karnataka has seceded from India.Are you in agreement with this?Will you or will you not punish a Congress?This means the Congress is openly advocating secession of Karnataka from India. I had never reckoned that tukde tukde disease would inflict Congress to such an extent.”

Congress tweet

“CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

