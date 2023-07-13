 PM Modi’s France visit begins today, defence deals on table : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • PM Modi’s France visit begins today, defence deals on table

PM Modi’s France visit begins today, defence deals on table

Visit to be rich in symbolism & substance: Kwatra

PM Modi’s France visit begins today, defence deals on table

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart on Thursday morning for visits to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The interactions in France with the top leadership, including President Emmanuel Macron, will be high on both symbolism and substance, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra while briefing the media here on Wednesday.

PM Modi will be the guest of honour at France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. A tri-services contingent from India will participate in the Bastille Day parade, akin to the Republic Day parade. Three IAF aircraft will also join the flypast on the occasion. Foreign leaders being invited as guest of honour for Bastille Day is not common. Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and aircraft participate in it, said sources. The PM’s itinerary will include multiple meetings with the top French leadership. He will attend a joint meeting with the French President and CEOs from both countries. Also, Macron will host a state banquet in his honour at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day.

Reorient security partnership

The two sides will try to reorient their security partnership in line with the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives. —Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secy

Amid strong indications that both sides are set to ink a couple of military deals in the areas of submarines and aviation, PM Modi and Macron will engage in a wide spectrum of areas. These include security, space, civil nuclear domain, technology, counter-terrorism, cyber security, climate change, renewable energy, said the Foreign Secretary. The two sides would try to reorient their security partnership in line with the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives, added Kwatra.They will also seek to reorient their cooperation in the space sector by taking into account the considerable evolution in the area globally. “We are beginning to touch on some new areas of space economies,’’ said the Foreign Secretary. However, there are indications there will be no closure on the setting up of six French nuclear plants at Jaitapur in Maharashtra. Besides the pending issues of liability in case of a nuclear accident and the final cost of electricity, the two sides are yet to agree on techno-commercial arrangements and engineering elements.

The strong focus on trade and economy will continue. At their joint interaction with CEOs, PM Modi and Macron would provide a clear direction to look at new elements, said Kwatra.

The PM will reach the UAE on July 15 and meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. There has been a qualitative enhancement in the substance of engagements in a whole range of areas since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE last year, said Kwatra. This is reflected in trade and investment as well as in convergence on trade and international issues. The UAE is a special invitee to the G20 under India’s presidentship and will host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) towards the end of the year.

Set to ink deals

PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron will engage in a wide spectrum of areas. These include security, space, civil nuclear domain, technology, counter-terrorism, cyber security, climate change, renewable energy, said the Foreign Secretary.

#France #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe