 Mann ki Baat has become festival that celebrates India's positivity, its people: PM Modi in 100th episode : The Tribune India

Said his radio programme is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions

New Delhi, April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that his radio programme is the "Mann Ki Baat" of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

The Prime Minister said that he received thousands of letters and messages from the people and was "swept away by emotions" while reading them.

He said that the people of the country have to be congratulated for the 100th episode of his radio monthly programme that began on October 3, 2014.

"Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100the episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the 'Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions," PM Modi said.

"The Mann Ki Baat show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation," PM Modi said, while adding that the show is a way of celebrating others' achievements, an occasion to learn from others.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired at 11 am live across the country.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country.

