LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

LIVE BLOG

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

PM Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away here early on Friday, were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

She was 100, and had been admitted to the hospital about three days ago. PM Modi had visited her in the hospital day before. PM Modi arrived at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning and went straight to the house of his younger brother. There he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by the prime minister and his brothers.

His pre-scheduled events at Kolkata — Flagging off of Vande Bharat train, other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council — will be held as per plan today, government sources said.

PM may join the programmes through video conferencing.

“When I met my mother on her 100th birthday she told me one thing —

Work with dedication and a sense of duty and lead your life with purity,” PM tweeted as the news of his mother’s demise came.

Heeraba had turned 100 on June 18 this year with Modi penning an emotional tribute to mark the occasion and recalling his mother’s laborious life in their family home of Vadnagar, a humble abode which, he said, she decorated with self-made artefacts.

Modi’s father Damodar Modi had passed away earlier and would have turned 100 today had he been alive.

The PM was in Gandhinagar to mark the milestone of 100th birthday of his Heeraba and was seen washing her feet and performing puja.

In his blog to mark the occasion he had said “All that’s good in his character can be attributed to my parents.”

Modi mentioned a particular episode to bring alive Heeraba’s resilience and wrote in his blog, “A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes,” the PM said. He remembered early lessons in cleanliness, water and food conservation Heeraba gave him.

Condoling the demise Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest his soul in peace.”

Heeraba was born in 1922 in Mehsana.The last time Modi met his mother was on December 4, ahead of Gujarat elections, when he went to Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.

Heeraba would often make headlines. She was seen standing in queue to withdraw cash from ATM after Modi declared demonetisation in 2016.

She also made news when she accepted the Covid vaccine.

She was a regular voter in all elections too.

09:45 30 Dec
Congress leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

"The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba is very sad.In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences and affection to him and his family members," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief," Kharge said on Twitter Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also sent their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The loss of a mother is like "collapse of a main pillar in life, which leads to emptiness in life," Baghel said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss.
09:05 30 Dec
Family urges people to continue with work, says it will be befitting tribute to Hiraben

Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources said.
08:48 30 Dec
PM Modi may join development works in West Bengal via video-conferencing

08:46 30 Dec
Mortal remains of PM's mother taken for last rites

