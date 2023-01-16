PM Modi's roadshow to precede BJP national executive meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi, January 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the venue for the BJP National Executive meeting that gets underway on Monday.
Scheduled for a 4 pm start, the meeting will conclude by 4 pm on Tuesday. It happens to be the first big meeting of this new and fully packed year for the BJP.
The meeting is expected to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president JP Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for Assembly and general elections.
While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the executive.
Underlining that the meeting is being held at an important juncture, Tawde on Sunday said, "Elaborate discussions will be held on the upcoming Assembly elections in states, the BJP's 'pravas yojana' for Lok Sabha seats where the party's performance was not up to mark and strengthening booth-level teams.
There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions as mentioned in the statement released by the party.
Before the executive, a meeting of the party's national office-bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will also be held at the BJP headquarters here.
IANS
