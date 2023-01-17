PM Narendra Modi's speech to be highlight at BJP meet on last day

PTI

New Delhi, January 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to outline the political roadmap for the BJP in the run-up to a string of state assembly polls this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the party's national executive gets under way on its second and last day on Tuesday.

Modi is scheduled to speak in the valedictory session of the meeting where around 350 BJP leaders from across the country, including Union ministers and chief ministers, have gathered to deliberate over the party's electoral strategy, organisational issues and other matters of political significance.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil may also make some remarks.

Senior leaders, including Modi and BJP president JP Nadda, have asked other state units to take a leaf out of the party's campaign in the western state.

Starting from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, assembly polls are expected to be held in Karnataka, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram in one go and then in Telangana in 2023.

On the first day of the meeting on Monday, Nadda exhorted party leaders to ensure its victory in all nine state assembly polls slated for this year.

#BJP #narendra modi