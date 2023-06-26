PM Modi’s state visit has opened new chapter in US-India ties: Eric Garcetti

PTI

Washington, June 25

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said the maiden state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington will go down in history as the starting of a “bold new chapter” in US-India strategic relations.

Prime Minister Modi concluded a high-profile state visit to the US on Friday after he held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The two countries took a giant leap in their strategic partnership as both leaders hailed the landmark pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal to purchase armed drones from the US to bolster India’s national security.

The PM and Biden also lauded the growing relations between India and the US with the President saying it was among the “most consequential” in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history. “This visit will go down in history as the turning of a page and the starting of a bold new chapter in America and India relations,” Garcetti said.