PM Modi’s visit to Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief hits out at Stalin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday night hit out at state chief minister MK Stalin who raised several contentious issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Chennai today.

“As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM MK Stalin. The PM was visiting as PM, he was not here for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself,” said Annamalai.

He questioned Stalin for raising Katchatheevu island issue but said, “The CM forgets that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Mrs Indira Gandhi in 1974. Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together. Why this sudden awakening?”

Annamalai also said Stalin must be schooled that the GST council decisions were always taken by consensus. “On compensation too, the TN Government took the option which provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022. They are making issues out of non-issues. CM keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. The dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out. CM thinks that only his whims should matter. Typical dynastic entitlement that doesn’t understand consensus,” the state BJP chief said.

On language Annamalai said the PM expressed affection for the Tamil language, literature and culture on multiple occasions.

“I don’tthink CM needs an answer because I am sure he also does not believe what he said on the issue. He was only doing petty politics,” said Annamalai, after Stalin demanded official status for Tamil language today.