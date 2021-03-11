PM Modi’s visit to Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief hits out at Stalin

‘CM forgets that island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Indira Gandhi in 1974’, says Annamalai after Stalin raises Katchatheevu island issue

PM Modi’s visit to Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief hits out at Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multi-crore intrastructure projects, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday night hit out at state chief minister MK Stalin who raised several contentious issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Chennai today.

“As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM MK Stalin. The PM was visiting as PM, he was not here for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself,” said Annamalai.

He questioned Stalin for raising Katchatheevu island issue but said, “The CM forgets that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Mrs Indira Gandhi in 1974. Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together. Why this sudden awakening?”

Annamalai also said Stalin must be schooled that the GST council decisions were always taken by consensus. “On compensation too, the TN Government took the option which provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022. They are making issues out of non-issues. CM keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. The dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out. CM thinks that only his whims should matter. Typical dynastic entitlement that doesn’t understand consensus,” the state BJP chief said.

On language Annamalai said the PM expressed affection for the Tamil language, literature and culture on multiple occasions.

“I don’tthink CM needs an answer because I am sure he also does not believe what he said on the issue. He was only doing petty politics,” said Annamalai, after Stalin demanded official status for Tamil language today.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

4
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

5
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

6
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

7
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

10
Haryana

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

Sanjeev Khirwar's wife Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre...

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama, police say killer of Kashmiri artist trapped

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama, police say killer of Kashmiri artiste Amreen Bhat trapped

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter so ...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala