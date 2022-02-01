PM Modi's YouTube subscription passes 1 crore, highest among top world leaders

New Delhi, February 1
The YouTube subscribers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s channel today crossed 1 crore, the highest among top world leaders.
YouTube subscription of major world leaders is — Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) 36 lakh, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) 30.7 lakh, President Joko Widodo (Indonesia) 28.8 lakh; the White House 19 lakh; US President Joe Biden 7.03 lakh.
The subscription of top opposition leaders at home is Congress’s Rahul Gandhi: 5.25 lakh, Shashi Tharoor 4.39 lakh, Asaduddin Owaisi 3.73 lakh, MK Stalin 2.12 lakh and Manish Sisodia 1.37 lakh subscribers.
