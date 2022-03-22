PM Modi, Scott Morrison discuss Ukraine crisis, Indo-Pacific and China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

India and Australia on Monday resolved to resume their Covid-interrupted exchange roadmap with new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in several sectors, including education and two-way mobility.

A virtual summit between PMs Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison witnessed investments worth Rs 1,500 crore in cutting-edge sectors. One of the significant MoUs signed on the occasion will give Indian companies access to Canberra’s rare earth stockpiles as well as technologies, especially to propel their foray into the electric vehicles (EC) segment. The two countries have already inked a Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership to create an R&D fund for Indian and Australian businesses and researchers.

Agreements inked Annual summit between India and Australia

General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme

Tax benefits for investments by Australia’s pension funds

MoU on Co-Investment in Australian Minerals Projects

Arrangement for educational qualifications recognition

On Ukraine, Morrison “expressed his understanding of India’s position,” said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. A day earlier, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell had said: “Quad countries have accepted India’s position. We understand that each country has a bilateral relationship and it is clear from the comments of the MEA and PM Modi himself that he has used his contacts to call for the end of the conflict and no country will be unhappy with that.”

But there were suggestions that the other Quad members, who are actively assisting the Ukraine regime, continue to pressurise India. Though not as forthright as the Japanese PM last week, Morrison said: “The tragic loss of lives underlines the importance to hold Russia to account.”

At the same time, he said the Quad’s focus “is always very much on what is occurring in the Indo-Pacific and ensuring that those events could never occur here in the Indo-Pacific”. On his part, Modi apprised his Australian counterpart about the situation in eastern Ladakh and emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the region was an essential prerequisite for the normalisation of India’s ties with China. PM Modi referred to the close cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, education and science and technology. He welcomed the Australian announcement of a Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technologies in Bangalore.

#Australia #narendra modi #scott morrison #ukraine crisis