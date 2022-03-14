PM Narendra Modi chairs CCS meet amid Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review country’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The PM was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

“The PM was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including details of the Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians, along with some citizens of the neighbouring countries, from Ukraine,” an official statement said. The PM directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv. Naveen, a fourth year MBBS student of the National Medical University, Kharkiv, was killed in shelling. He hailed from Karnataka’s Haveri district.

The high-level meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

Indian Embassy relocated to Poland

In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland. The situation would be reassessed in the light of further developments, said the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

#narendra modi #ukraine crisis