PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

PTI

Nagpur, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project here and travelled in the train with students.

He also laid the foundation stone of Phase II of the metro project.

The prime minister took a ride in the metro train between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. Models related to metro projects were on display.

After deboarding at Khapri station, he flagged off trains on the Orange and Aqua lines of the project.

There are 36 stations under Phase I of the project, which covers a distance of 40km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It would have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8km, they said.

The second phase extends to Kanhan in the north, Butibori MIDC in the south, Transport Nagar (Kapsi) in the east and Hingna in the west. It comprises 1.2km at-grade with two stations and 42.6km elevated with 30 stations.