PM Narendra Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on sidelines of G20 summit

PTI

Bali, November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and exchanged views on a range of issues.

In an address at the G20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it had caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains were in "ruins".

Referring to India's upcoming G-20 presidency, Modi said he was confident when the leaders of the grouping meet in the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world".

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Modi also met UK's Prime Minister Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he assumed power last month.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," the PMO said in another tweet.

"A brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron," the PMO tweeted.

Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Sunak and Macron, apart from holding a meeting with the host country's president Joko Widodo on Wednesday.