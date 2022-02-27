PM Narendra Modi lauds Tanzania's Internet sensations Kili and Neema Paul in 'Mann ki Baat'

Chandigarh, February 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kili and Neema Paul, Tanzanian siblings whose videos have gone viral in India and who have been honoured by the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania, in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday.
Kili Paul and his sister Neema often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian songs.
“I laud Kili and Neema, the siblings from Tanzania who sang our national anthem to celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day. They were also recently honoured by High Commission of India,” Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.
“The diversity of Indian music is enthralling, if Kili Paul and Neema Paul can take our heritage to Tanzania, so can the youth of our nation by bringing back our ‘Azadi Ke Geet' in their own way in various dialects and languages to celebrate the essence of India.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy
The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...
PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode
Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...
Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases
The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...