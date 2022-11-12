PM Narendra Modi stresses on multidimensional growth, lays foundation stones of multiple projects in Andhra Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 12

Stressing on multi-dimensional growth in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government laid special stress on development of infrastructure in the country.

Addressing a rally at Visakhapatnam, Modi said despite several countries facing problems, India had become a beacon of light and hope for the World. "This has happened because India is making the policies and taking decisions keeping in mind the people of India," he said enumerating various pro-poor and pro-development decisions taken by his government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy was present on the stage along with former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore, including the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

The economic corridor will provide faster connectivity between Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai - Kolkata National Highway and also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, officials said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam and dedicated to the nation the Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326A and the U-field Onshore Deep water block project of the ONGC.

He also laid the foundation stone of Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD and redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station and modernisation and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.