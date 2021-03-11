PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

Berlin, May 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding his "productive" Germany visit.
"The first leg of PM @narendramodi's visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop > Copenhagen," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.
"My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality," Modi tweeted.
During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and the German Chancellor reviewed the full range of bilateral ties, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages.
Modi, who co-chaired with Chancellor Scholz the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), invited the German participation in India's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign.
Modi said the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive USD 10.5 billion in assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.
Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders.
He also addressed the Indian community here.
In Denmark, Modi will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.
