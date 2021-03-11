PM Narendra Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II

PTI

Copenhagen, May 3

Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world.

“Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

