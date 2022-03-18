PM Narendra Modi, ministers greet people on Holi

PTI

New Delhi, March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in their lives.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on the occasion.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.