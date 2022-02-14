PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Pulwama attack victims

New Delhi, February 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.
In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district, 40 CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice.
In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.
Modi tweeted, “I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.”
