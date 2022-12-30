PM Narendra Modi speaks to Rishabh Pant's mother, inquires about cricketer’s health: Officials

New Delhi, December 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.
Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health.
The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.
The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.
He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.
“Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Modi said in a tweet.
