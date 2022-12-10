PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa on Sunday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

In line with the government’s focus to enhance connectivity through a web of airports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the Mopa International Airport, Goa.The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. This will be the second airport in Goa, the first one being located at Dabolim.

Mopa airport offers several upgrades over the Dabolim airport.

The current passenger handling capacity of Dabolim airport is 8.5 MPPA (million passengers per annum). With Mopa airport coming into operation, the total passenger handling capacity will become around 13 MPPA. Also, taking into account the full expansion capacity, the airports in Goa have the potential to increase from around 10.5 to 43.5 MPPA.

The Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and six international locations.

Through Mopa airport, these will increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations.

Also, while there was no night parking facility at Dabolim airport, Mopa airport has provision for night parking facility as well. Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT.

Overall nationally, the number of operational airports in the country has almost doubled from 74 to over 140 since 2014. The government plans to develop and operationalise 220 airports in the next five years.