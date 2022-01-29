PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

PM Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of India’s young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one could stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of “nation first”.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa ground here, Modi said efforts were being made to strengthen the organisation with a high-level review committee formed in this regard.

He noted women were getting more and more responsibilities in the armed forces.

The young population can play a big role in “vocal for local” to help India become self-reliant, the PM said, adding more demand for local products would boost production.

“I am proud that I was also an NCC cadet... While fulfilling my current responsibilities, I get immense strength from the training that I got in the NCC,” he added. —

