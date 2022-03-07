PM: Operation Ganga proof of India’s growing influence

New Delhi, March 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing evacuation of students from war-torn Ukraine was a proof of India’s growing influence in the international arena.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Centre has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian students stuck there. Modi said thousands of Indian students had been evacuated from Ukraine.
“At a time when other countries are finding it difficult to rescue its citizens, we managed to get our people out. This proves the increasing influence of India in the world,” said Modi, who was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration programme of Symbiosis University, Pune.
Earlier, the PM kicked off Metro service in Pune by inaugurating the first 12-km stretch (of the proposed 32.3-km network) of the service in the city. He also unveiled a 9.5-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation office.
He also laid the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects and inaugurated the RK Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. —
