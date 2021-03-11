PM participates in unveiling of Sardar Patel’s statue in Canada

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, May 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night participated virtually at an event in Canada’s Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel was unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.
PM Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.
Noting that the unveiling of the statue took place on the occasion of Gujarat Diwas, the Prime Minister hoped along with the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the event will enable people of Canada to look more closely at India.
Freedom fighters, he recalled, had struggled to attain an independent India that is modern and progressive and which is connected to its roots through its philosophy and culture. It is with this aim that Sardar Patel had taken the initiative to reconstruct the Somnath Temple.
The event in Canada shows that the Amrit resolve for a new India is not limited to its borders, he said.
