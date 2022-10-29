PM proposes ‘one nation, one uniform’ for cops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mooted the idea of “one nation, one uniform” for police personnel during the ‘chintan shivir’ of state Home Ministers at Surajkund in Haryana’s Faridabad district. He asked the participating ministers to ponder over his suggestion, saying it would enhance the identity of the force.

Addressing the event through video-conferencing, PM Modi warned against the forces “expanding their intellectual sphere to push the youth towards extremism and perverting the minds of the coming generations”.

“Every form of Naxalism, be it the one with the gun or the pen, has to be uprooted to prevent it from misleading the youth of the country,” asserted PM Modi. He also noted that such forces get significant support internationally.

About his “one nation, one uniform” suggestion, the PM said, “It is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen in five, 50 or 100 years. But let’s give it a thought.”

Noting that states can have their number or insignia on the uniform, PM Modi said, “Bulk production will lead to improvement in the quality of clothes. It will also give a common identity to law enforcement personnel as people will recognise them anywhere in the country.”

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend these to suit the current scenario as he batted for coordinated action by all agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

“Even though law and order is a state subject as per the Constitution, these are equally linked with the unity and integrity of the country,” the PM said, adding all police forces should learn and work together for internal security.

Meanwhile, officials in the MHA said that at the conclusion of the event, it was agreed upon that internal security was a shared responsibility of both Centre and states and the two must work together.

‘Don’t fall for fake news’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said fake news had the potential of snowballing into issues of national concern and suggested there was an urgent need to come up with technological advancement to curb it. He stressed the need for educating the masses about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it. “One should think 10 times before forwarding any information,” the PM said. He also lamented the losses India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past.

‘Smart technology for law and order’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for adopting smart technology to maintain law and order. He said the states should seriously assess the need for technology, going beyond the constraints of the budget. He asked the state agencies to develop capabilities in forensic science and take full advantage of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gandhinagar.