PM releases coin in Aurobindo's honour

New Delhi, December 13
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was showcasing its heritage to the world and the country was the most refined idea of human civilisation.
The PM was speaking at an event to celebrate Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary via videoconferencing. The event was held at Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry. He released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo on the occasion.
