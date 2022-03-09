PM reviews Covid status, response as daily cases dip to 4,575

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed COVID status and response as daily cases fell to 4,575 indicating a retreat of the pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Adviser to PM Amit Khare, Member Health NITI Aayog and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan attended.

The PM took a detailed review of the pandemic, vaccination status and the need for future precautions and stressed the importance of resuming normal activities while keeping COVID appropriate behaviour in mind.

India has so far administered 179.51 crore doses, vaccinating over 92 pc of adults with one dose over 75 pc with both doses.