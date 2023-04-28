 PM slams 'freebie culture', urges K'taka voters to elect stable govt : The Tribune India

karnataka Elections

PM slams 'freebie culture', urges K'taka voters to elect stable govt

PM slams 'freebie culture', urges K'taka voters to elect stable govt


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 27

In his first major outreach ahead of the May 10 Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Opposition saying Congress’ own warranty had expired and its guarantees had no meaning.

The PM, delineating the ruling BJP’s development focus, slammed “Opposition’s freebie politics” and said “rewari” (freebies) culture must end for India to progress.

Double-engine push

Tell people the importance of a double-engine government. Just like a truck fitted with a Maruti car tire won’t be of use to anyone, absence of a double-engine government will mean double whammy for the people.

Narendra Modi, prime minister

The PM was offering election-winning tips to more than 50 lakh BJP Karnataka workers in a virtual address ahead of his two-day Karnataka visit starting the day after.

He urged cadres to play on the front foot, endear voters and ask them to elect a full majority, stable government to ensure development.

Taking on the Congress, BJP’s principal rival in Karnataka, the PM said it habitually made poll promises, but did not fulfil them.

“Himachal Pradesh is still awaiting the fulfilment of Congress’ guarantees. Promises were made, but not met. People in Rajasthan are also agitating because old promises remain unfulfilled. The Congress means a guarantee of falsehood, corruption, and nepotism. It is in no position to give meaningful guarantees. Its own warranty expired long ago,” said the PM.

Cong: it’s an illusion

The BJP’s double-engine government means that one engine creates an illusion of growth, and the other incites and loots. For the Congress, double engine has a different meaning: one of the engines signifies equitable growth and the other social harmony.

Jairam Ramesh, congress leader

Ahead of the elections, the Congress has promised Rs 3,000 a month to graduates, free bus travel for women, 200 free units of electricity every month and 10 kg free rice to BPL families per month.

He trained guns on the Opposition, saying the difference between the BJP and the Opposition is “we want to make a developed India by 2047, while they want to wrest power at every cost”.

“These parties have no concern for India’s future or youth. Many states are spending so much to advance their vested politics that they are falling into huge debts besides even usurping resources that belong to future generations. This is not the way to run a government. The government must care for the future, build assets, plan for decades ahead. We are doing that,” he said, calling short cuts dangerous.

“You must have seen a warning at train stations that a shortcut will cut you short....We think about people first, not the party,” the PM announced, asking workers to educate voters on the difference between the approaches of past governments and the BJP.

To make his point, the PM said: “Until 2003, India had one AIIMS. Today, it has 20. Till 2014, India had fewer than 400 medical colleges. Now, the number is more than 600. Before 2014, it took 300 days to build a house for the poor and, now, it takes only 100.

The BJP is pitted against the Congress and the JD-S in the only southern state it has ever ruled. In the majority of past elections, the state has returned hung verdicts, leading to shaky coalitions.

